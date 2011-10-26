* Q3 adj EPS 63 cents vs. Wall Street forecast 61 cents
* Revenue rises 28 percent to $1.35 billion; misses Street
* Company lowers 2011 revenue estimate to $5.2 bln
* Stock up 6.2 percent
Oct 26 Metals processor Allegheny Technologies
Inc (ATI.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday and forecast strong demand in 2012, sending its
shares up more than 6 percent.
But the company said global economic uncertainty has
whittled away at short-term business confidence, and it cut its
revenue estimate for this year.
"Over the next three to five years, demand drivers are
expected to remain positive in our key global markets of
aerospace, oil and gas/chemical process industry, electrical
energy, and medical," the company said.
"However, concerns about U.S. and European economies and
continued high unemployment levels appear to be negatively
impacting short-term consumer and business confidence."
Allegheny said this was evident in short-cycle markets for
products like standard stainless sheet and plate, where demand
has suffered from falling raw material surcharges, resulting in
customers delaying purchases and managing inventory levels.
As a result, the company lowered its forecast for full-year
2011 revenue to about $5.2 billion, from a previous estimate of
$5.4 billion to $5.5 billion.
Allegheny said it expected strong demand in 2012 for its
titanium- and nickel-based alloys, specialty alloy mill
products, and engineered forgings and castings for the
aerospace market.
Third-quarter net income rose to $62.3 million, or 56 cents
per share, from $1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year
earlier, the Pittsburgh-based company said.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 63 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected 61 cents on that basis,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 28 percent to $1.35 billion. Analysts expected
$1.37 billion.
In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange,
Allegheny shares were 6.2 percent higher at $42.76.
