Nov 7 Allegiant Travel Co, a low-cost
carrier that serves small cities and leisure destinations, said
on Thursday the planned merger of US Airways Group Inc
and AMR Corp's American would aid its business.
"We are hopeful that the merger between American and US
Airways will actually go through, which we believe will create a
bunch of new opportunities that will avail themselves to us,"
Allegiant President Andrew Levy told a Raymond James conference
that was broadcast over the Internet.
The U.S. Justice Department filed suit in August to block
the $11 merger, and Attorney General Eric Holder said this week
the government wanted AMR and US Airways to shed landing and
takeoff slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington and
other "key" U.S. airports.