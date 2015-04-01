(Adds company and pilot comments, explanation of ruling,
byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 1 A U.S. judge on Wednesday issued an
order temporarily blocking Allegiant Air pilots from striking
after they announced a Thursday walkout.
Allegiant Travel Co said after the court order that
it expects all flights on Thursday to operate as scheduled,
avoiding a strike that could have snarled the travel of more
than 33,000 customers ahead of a holiday weekend.
Allegiant sued the pilots union in U.S. District Court in
Las Vegas on Monday, saying it had violated the Railway Labor
Act by moving to strike before the parties had exerted every
effort to settle their disputes.
The court on Wednesday granted the Las Vegas-based company's
request to halt the strike because Allegiant had "shown a
likelihood of success" in its lawsuit and "would suffer
irreparable harm in the absence of temporary relief," according
to the ruling.
"The injunction furthers the public interest by insuring the
continued operation of air travel on a major carrier," the
ruling added.
The pilots union, Airline Professionals Association
Teamsters Local 1224, has until Monday to respond to Allegiant's
claims, the ruling said.
"Although we know that our strike to restore the status quo
is legal, we will comply with the judge's decision and look
forward to having our voices heard at the upcoming hearing,"
Allegiant pilot Corey Berger said in a statement.
The union said Allegiant had not abided by a July 2014
federal court injunction that directed the airline to restore
the pilots' benefits and work rule protections to previously
negotiated levels.
The union said this violation made its strike legal. More
than 98 percent of 473 participating pilots voted in January to
authorize a strike.
"With the threat of an imminent strike over, Allegiant hopes
that both parties can now focus on the next federally mediated
negotiating session, scheduled for late April," the company said
in a statement.
Contract talks have taken place for more than two years
without success.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Leslie Adler)