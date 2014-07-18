BRIEF-Ryder System CEO Robert Sanchez's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln
* CEO Robert Sanchez's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mN11LY Further company coverage:
July 18 Allegiant Travel Co, the parent of Allegiant Air, a low-cost carrier that serves leisure destinations, said on Friday that it is working to resolve a computer system outage that is slowing its customer check-in and causing delays.
In a statement, the Las Vegas-based company said its staff was processing passenger check-in and boarding manually after the outage began earlier in the day. It added that the outage also affected its traveler text-alert system.
Shares of Allegiant were up 2 percent at $120.69 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* CEO Robert Sanchez's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mN11LY Further company coverage:
* CEO Timothy Donahue's FY 2016 total compensation $10.97 million versus $3.96 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Delta to begin Seattle to Chicago-O'hare service in June 2017