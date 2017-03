April 22 Allegiant Travel Co said it would raise its pilots' pay by 5-7 percent per hour effective May 1, as the Federal Aviation Administration continues monitoring labor activities at the low-cost airline operator.

The company also said it expects a successful outcome on a preliminary injuction it filed against a planned strike by its pilots. [ID: nGNXVDINQa] (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)