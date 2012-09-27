* Lawsuit accused Herbert A. Allen of fraud

* Judge describes aspects of claim 'implausible'

By Grant McCool

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Herbert A. Allen, whose investment firm runs the annual Sun Valley meeting of media moguls, has won the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused him of aiding in a fraud to stop a dying cousin's creditor from collecting $25.3 million.

Excelsior Capital LLC sued the Allen & Co president last October. It said Allen and others arranged the forgery of the signature of his cousin Robert Allen on a deed for his interest in a family ranch in Arizona.

In a written ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said "it is highly questionable" whether Excelsior had standing to pursue its claims.

The Allens are big players in media and entertainment. Attendees at the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho have included Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch of News Corp . Herbert A. Allen is also on the board of Coca-Cola .

Robert Allen was the son of Charles Allen, who founded Allen & Co in 1922. Herbert A. Allen is the founder's nephew.

In the lawsuit, Excelsior said the forgery took place on March 2, 2011, while Robert Allen was on his deathbed in a hospital on New York's Long Island while the notarization indicated he signed in Manhattan on that day. He died seven days later.

The judge wrote that deeds stamped Dec. 28, 2010 as part of the lawsuit make Excelsior's theory "implausible" that the Allens engineered a conspiracy to forge documents when Robert Allen went into the hospital months later.

Excelsior Capital has a sole member, Richard Davis, who was a neighbor of Robert Allen. His lawyer, Judd Burstein, said on Thursday that they would appeal "and we are confident we will prevail."

In a statement on Thursday, Herbert A. Allen described the lawsuit as a "crude attempt to collect money from my late cousin by making ungrounded accusations against me."

Over the years, Robert Allen persuaded Davis to loan almost $40 million to Superior Broadcasting Co, a radio station business in which Allen invested $80 million, according to the lawsuit. Excelsior said in the complaint that it suspected fraud while seeking to collect a $25.3 million court judgment against Robert Allen's estate.

The case is Excelsior Capital LLC v Herbert Allen, et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 7373.