SEATTLE, April 30Microsoft Corp
co-founder Paul Allen has constructed a $15 billion portfolio of
tech, sports, real estate and energy investments, while giving
to a wide range of philanthropic causes.
Not all his bets have been a success. The following is a
list of his most notable hits and misses over the past 30 years.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft - Co-founders Allen and Bill Gates started off
with a 64/36 partnership. Allen's share was worth about $30
billion at the company's zenith in 1999-2000. He now has only a
small stake.
Asymetrix/Starwave/Metricom - his first projects after
leaving Microsoft in 1983 never lived up to expectations.
Interval Research - Allen set up his own idea lab in 1992,
but it was too unfocused to bring its ideas to life. He shut it
down in 2000.
America Online - Allen dumped his 24.9 percent stake in 1994
for a $75 million profit. Those shares would have been worth
more than $40 billion at the height of the tech stock bubble.
Charter Communications - Allen calculates he lost $8 billion
on cable firms Charter and RCN in an unsuccessful attempt to buy
into the internet delivery business.
Wireless Spectrum - Allen's advisers say he has made a "very
large profit" investing in wireless and telecom tower
infrastructure.
ENERGY/RAW MATERIALS
Vulcan Energy Corp - a unit of Vulcan Capital, invested $200
million in Plains All American Pipeline several years
ago, and says it has generated $2.25 billion in returns.
ENTERTAINMENT
DreamWorks SKG - Allen invested about $700 million in the
movie studio in the 1990s, eventually doubling his money.
REAL ESTATE
Seattle's South Lake Union (SLU) - Allen has made a massive
profit from renovating this dilapidated commercial area, boosted
by the growth of Amazon.com
SPORTS
Portland Trail Blazers - The basketball franchise Allen
bought for $65 million in 1988 is now value at $457 million.
Seattle Seahawks - Allen bought his hometown football team
for $194 million in 1997. It is now valued at more than $1
billion.
Seattle Sounders - Allen is part of the ownership group of
Major League Soccer's best supported team.
CULTURAL
EMP Museum - Pop/rock music museum in Seattle inspired by
Jimi Hendrix and housed in swirling Frank Gehry-designed
structure costing $250 million.
PHILANTHROPY/SCIENCE
Allen Institute for Brain Science - inspired by watching his
late mother's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Allen has
invested $500 million in this research institute.
The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation - Run together with his
sister Jody, the main arm of Allen's philanthropic activities
focuses on the Pacific Northwest.
Universities - Allen has given millions of dollars to the
University of Washington and his alma mater Washington State
University, chiefly for libraries, medical and science research.
Allen puts his total giving at more than $1.5 billion.
AEROSPACE
SpaceShipOne - An Allen-funded team won the $10 million
Ansari X-Prize in 2004 by sending the first privately built
manned rocket into space.
Stratolaunch Systems - Allen set up this new company to
ferry people and cargo into space. First flight of the launch
aircraft is slated for 2016.
Sources: Paul Allen's memoir 'Idea Man', SEC filings,
Microsoft, Forbes magazine, company reports.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)