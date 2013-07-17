July 17 Men's dress shoe company Allen Edmonds
is exploring a sale of the company, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
The Port Washington, Wisconsin-based company, controlled by
private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson Morrison, has hired
Robert W. Baird & Co to run the process.
A deal could value the company at $150 million to $200
million, the sources said.
Founded in 1922, Allen Edmonds sells its shoes through
department stores like Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc
, as well as 38 company-owned retail stores. One of the few
remaining American shoe companies, Allen Edmonds' shoes are
handcrafted using a 212-step production process.
Minneapolis-based Goldner Hawn Johnson Morrison acquired the
company in 2006.
Goldner Hawn Johnson Morrison could not be reached for
comment. Baird declined to comment.
Allen Edmonds is among several footwear companies that have
gone on the block over the past year.
In November 2012, Nike Inc sold its Cole Haan brand
to Apax Partners for $570 million.
In May 2012, footwear retailer Collective Brands Inc was
purchased by a consortium including Wolverine Worldwide Inc
, Blum Capital Partners and Golden Gate Capital for about
$1.3 billion.