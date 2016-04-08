LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Law firm Allen & Overy has promoted 21 lawyers to partner across its network, almost half of whom are in its banking practice.

Allen & Overy said 10 of the new partners are in its banking practice, while five are in corporate, three are in litigation and one each is in international capital markets, real estate and tax.

It said the promotions span 11 countries, and 29% of the new partners are women.

The new partners in banking include Kate Sumpter, Darren Hanwell and Matt Moore in London, John Coburn in Frankfurt, Richard Woodworth in Hong Kong and James Abbott in Sydney. (Reporting by Steve Slater)