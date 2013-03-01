March 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday said it cut Allen Park City, Michigan, unlimited-tax
general obligation bonds to B-minus from B, with a stable
outlook.
The rating agency also cut limited-tax GO bonds, some of
which were issued by the Allen Park Building Authority and the
Allen Park Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, to B-minus from
B.
The municipality of about 27,900 residents, a suburb of
Detroit, financed the acquisition of property for a film studio
though the issuance of $31 million of limited tax, general
obligation debt in November 2009. But the studio never operated
and left Allen Park with annual debt service payments of about
$2 million, according to a statement last year from the
governor's office.
The downgrade reflects that even though an "emergency
financial manager has developed a plan to improve the city's
finances and return to a positive fund balance by fiscal 2015,
the city remains severely pressured financially," S&P credit
analyst Caroline West said.
"Even with the emergency financial manager's help, we
believe the city still faces significant challenges to improve
its financial standing," West added.
On Monday, Michigan's state treasurer, Andy Dillon, said a
workout plan short of fiscal bankruptcy was coming together for
Allen Park, whose finances were wrecked by the failed movie
studio project.
Dillon, who was a member of the panel that last week
declared Detroit in financial emergency, gave no details or any
timetable for an agreement to right Allen Park's financial ship.