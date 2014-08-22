BOSTON Aug 22 Hedge fund manager William Ackman
said on Friday that a total of 35 shareholders who own 31
percent of Allergan Inc.' s stock have called on the
Botox maker to call a special meeting.
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns nearly
10 percent of Allergan's stock, has been working with Valeant
Pharmaceuticals to try and buy Allergan in a deal
valued at $49 billion.
Allergan required shareholders owning 25 percent of its
shares to submit paperwork. Pershing Square also sued the
company in Delaware to compel it to call the meeting.
