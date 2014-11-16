Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Nov 16 Allergan Inc is near making a friendly deal with Actavis Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The boards of the two companies are expected to meet to review a cash-and-stock deal, and an agreement could be announced as early as Monday, according to the report. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.