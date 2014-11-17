NEW YORK, Nov 17 (IFR) - Actavis will issue around US$27.5bn of new debt to finance its US$66bn acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan, but about half of it will be short-dated to help the company keep its investment-grade ratings.

The acquisition will send the combined company's gross debt leverage multiples to around 4.8 times,according to Fitch, in excess of what it would usually tolerate for a company it rates BBB-.

Both Moody's and Fitch said they would not downgrade Actavis to junk despite the increased debt, believing strong cash flow will enable it to bring leverage back down fairly quickly.

In a move to preserve its investment-grade status, Actavis also said it would issue around US$9bn of new equity and mandatory convertible preferred shares, as well as US$28bn of new equity to Allergan shareholders to finance the deal.

"Strong free cash flow will enable us to de-lever quickly to below 3.5 times debt to adjusted Ebitda within 12 months after close," Actavis CEO Brent Saunders told analysts on a conference call on Monday after the deal was announced.

"We expect to maintain our investment-grade rating following the close of this transaction."

Todd Joyce, the CFO, said around US$5bn of the new debt would be a short-dated term loan facility, and US$10bn of it short-term bonds of less than five years in duration. The remaining US$12.5bn of debt will have a maturity of longer than five years.

BETTER THAN EXPECTED

The prospect of a such a deluge of bonds still sent Actavis spreads about 20bp wider, with its 3.85% 2024s spotted at 210bp over Treasuries mid-morning from a 190bp close on Friday.

Analysts nevertheless said the financing package overall was better than expected from a credit standpoint.

"Actavis management had previously indicated that in those very rare circumstances where it found a transformational asset worth pursuing, that it would consider taking its leverage ratio to 5.0-5.5x to exploit the exceedingly low interest rate environment," wrote Cowen and Company equity analysts.

Joyce said keeping the investment-grade rating drove the capital structure of the combined organization.

"Investment-grade ratings are incredibly important to us, because it really allows us the flexibility longer term to finance our business at very attractive rates," he said.

The average weighted interest cost on the new debt financing is expected to be around 4.25%.

"We laid out a range of options to the rating agencies and then agreed with them not only on the amount of equity versus debt that we were going to issue in connection with the transaction, but also (that) ... we look to ladder the new debt and the maturity schedule for those new borrowings."

JP Morgan, Mizuho and Wells Fargo have provided the underwriting commitment.

The acquisition puts an end to a hostile bid by activist investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

The offer values Allergan at $219 per share and is US$6bn more than the price Valeant had last offered to pay. Valeant said in a statement that it could not justify paying such a high price for Allergan. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)