NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters Health) - The main ingredient in
Botox may be modestly helpful for people with chronic migraines,
a new report suggests, but the wrinkle treatment doesn't seem to
offer much relief for those whose headaches are less frequent.
Patients who started out having headaches almost daily
reported two fewer headaches per month when they were given
injections of botulinum toxin A. They also had more side
effects, including weak muscles and a stiff neck.
The medication is marketed under multiple brands, but
Allergan's Botox is the best known. Botox is used to
treat a range of conditions, including migraines and excessive
sweating.
"The effect these appear to be having on migraine headaches
is small -- it only reduces headaches by a couple of days a
month," said Dr. Jeffrey Jackson, the study's lead researcher,
from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
That's "really, really modest," he told Reuters Health.
Still, it's possible that some chronic migraine patients
will benefit from injections much more than others, he said.
For their new analysis, he and his colleagues looked back at
27 studies in which more than 5,000 headache patients were
randomly assigned to get botulinum toxin A injections in the
head and neck or an injection of a drug-free placebo. The study
was published on Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical
The initial trials varied widely in their use of the drug,
with researchers injecting the medication into any of four to 58
spots, either at a single time or at three different times a few
months apart.
Most trials allowed patients to use other headache
medication in addition to the injections.
Study participants with chronic headaches or chronic
migraines initially reported having 17 to 20 headaches per
month, on average. Twelve weeks or more after getting botulinum
toxin A injections, that had dropped by an average of two
monthly headaches, compared to patients getting the placebo.
In people with fewer migraines to begin with -- six per
month, on average -- the drug injections didn't seem to provide
any change in headache frequency. The findings were consistent
regardless of patients' age as well as the botulinum toxin A
dose and injection strategy used.
IMPACT STILL SIGNIFICANT
About half of study participants experienced side effects
during the trials. People randomly assigned to receive the
active drug injections were 25 percent more likely to report any
type of side effect. Muscle weakness was nine times more common
in those patients, and neck pain or stiffness was reported three
to five times more often than in the placebo groups.
Botox is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
to treat chronic migraines -- but not for less-frequent
"episodic" headaches, a spokesperson for Allergan noted.
Headache researcher Dr. Vincent Martin, from the University
of Cincinnati, said doctors have known for years that Botox
doesn't help people with less-frequent headaches -- and the new
review "gives a more definitive conclusion" on that.
But given that Botox is the only FDA-approved treatment for
chronic migraines -- the most disabling type of headache -- its
effect in those patients is not insignificant, said Martin, who
wasn't involved in the new study.
"It's a very important treatment for many people with
chronic migraine -- not for everyone," he told Reuters Health.
The drug costs nearly $1,000 for the dose used in chronic
migraine patients, and injections aren't typically covered by
insurance, according to Jackson.
He said the study had no outside funding source and wasn't
linked to any companies that make botulinum toxin A products.
Dr. Mitchell Brin, Allergan's Chief Scientific Officer for
Botox, pointed out that previous studies have suggested people
with chronic migraines who are prescribed the drug also tend to
have shorter-lasting migraines on the days when they still have
headaches.
The difference equaled about 40 fewer hours per month of
pain, compared to patients given placebo injections, he said.
That's "quite meaningful," Brin told Reuters Health. "The
impact on their lives is quite significant."
Martin agreed that doctors often take into account more than
just headache frequency when they prescribe the injections.
"Just looking at headache days per month may not tell the
whole story," he said.
