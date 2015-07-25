(Adds background)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 24 Allergan Plc is considering a
breakup of the company into two businesses, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Friday, potentially adding the
botox-maker to a list of large drugmakers realigning themselves
to focus on specific areas of their businesses.
Allergan is considering keeping its branded drugs business
but spinning off or selling parts or all of its generics
business, according to the person who asked not to be identified
because the deliberations are confidential.
Just eight months ago the Botox-maker formed a multibillion
dollar pharmaceutical company through a merger with Actavis Plc.
Large drug makers are trying to realign their business to
focus on a small number of leading businesses while smaller
specialty and generic producers are seeking larger scale.
Last year, Abbott Laboratories sold its specialty
and branded generics business in developed markets to Mylan Inc
for $5.3 billion while Bayer acquired Merck's
consumer care business for $14.2 billion.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Novartis said they
had completed a series of asset swaps worth more than $20
billion that will reshape both companies.
Novartis also sold its animal health unit to Eli Lilly
for $5.4 billion in 2014.
Allergan's shares were up 4.7 percent in extended trading
after closing at $308.21 on Friday.
Allergan's branded drugs business makes products such as
Botox and Alzheimer's drug Namenda, while its generics business
makes up about a third of the company's total revenue.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg, which said that
the discussions were still taking place and there was no
certainty that a spin-off or breakup would occur.
Representatives for Allergan could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Actavis outbid Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and activist investor William Ackman
in November to form a $121 billion pharmaceutical company with
Allergan.
