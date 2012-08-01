RPT-UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita's profit beats estimates
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
Aug 1 Botox maker Allergan Inc reported slightly better than expected quarterly earnings, but revenue came in shy of Wall Street expectations and the company projected full-year revenue below analyst forecasts.
The company said on Wednesday it had net earnings of $296 million, or 96 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $249 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.07 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.06 per share.
Global company revenue rose 4.8 percent to $1.47 billion, below Wall Street expectations of $1.504 billion. (Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* Arrest may impact Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts