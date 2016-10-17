Oct 17 The proposed dosing regimen for a
frequent nightly urination treatment, developed by Allergan Plc
and privately held Serenity Pharmaceuticals, has not
been adequately studied in clinical trials, a preliminary review
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff concluded.
The drug, SER120, is a low-dose nasal version of the
commonly used treatment, desmopressin, and is designed to treat
adults with nocturia, a urological disorder characterized by
frequent urination at night.
There are no FDA-approved drugs to specifically treat the
condition.
Allergan has proposed starting patients with a 0.75
microgram (mcg) dose, and moving up to 1.5 mcg if necessary, but
this dosing regimen was not studied in any clinical trials,
staff reviewers said on Monday. (bit.ly/2dIxcrs)
In addition, late-stage data shows that only the higher dose
met the statistical criteria for efficacy.
Also, the "clinical meaningfulness" was unclear when
compared with a placebo, they said.
Nocturia, the awakening from sleep to pass urine two or more
times at night, is often an early indicator of systemic disease.
