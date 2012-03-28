* Says Botox significantly decreased incontinence vs placebo
* Says filed for U.S., Europe supplementary approvals
March 28 Allergan Inc said its Botox met
the primary goals of a pair of late stage clinical trials for
overactive bladder by significantly reducing episodes of urinary
incontinence, creating another potentially lucrative revenue
source for the wrinkle treatment.
Based on the trial results, Allergan said it filed
applications with U.S. and European health regulators seeking
the additional approval to treat adults suffering from
overactive bladder who have not responded well to, or are
intolerant of, anticholinergic drugs, such as Pfizer Inc's
Detrol.
In both studies, Botox led to a highly statistically
significant decrease in the number of daily incontinence
episodes compared with patients who received a placebo, the
company said. The study involved patients whose condition was
not caused by a neurological disorder.
The study results were announced in conjunction with
Allergan's Research and Development Technology review on
Wednesday.
Botox, which is administered by injection, had sales of $1.6
billion in 2011, primarily as a treatment for facial wrinkles.
But it is also approved for several other uses, including
migraine headaches, eye muscle disorders, upper limb spasticity
and as a treatment for urinary incontinence caused by
neurological disorders, such as spinal injuries and multiple
sclerosis.
An estimated 3.2 million Americans with overactive bladder
are taking oral medications from the class called
anticholinergics, Allergan said.
It is believed that more than half of patients discontinue
their medication due to inadequate response or intolerance to
the drugs, creating a market for Botox.
Treatment with Botox in the studies was well tolerated, with
urinary tract infection among the most common side effects at a
rate of 15 to 20 percent of patients, Allergan said.
Symptoms of overactive bladder include uncontrolled urge to
urinate, frequent urination and uncontrolled urinary leakage.
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot; Editing by Derek Caney)