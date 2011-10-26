* Q3 EPS 92 cents, vs 90 cents forecast
* Q3 revs $1.31 bln, vs expected $1.33 bln
* Company slightly boosts 2011 profit view
* Shares fall 3.3 pct
Oct 26 Allergan Inc (AGN.N) reported higher
quarterly earnings on demand for its medical devices, eye
treatments and Botox to manage wrinkles and medical conditions,
but overall sales were slightly below Wall Street forecasts.
The company's revenue miss was notable because Allergan
usually beats Wall Street sales forecasts -- having done so in
each of the prior four quarters. Its shares fell 3.3 percent in
late morning trading on Wednesday.
Leerink Swann analyst Seamus Fernandez said overall, thecompany's results were largely in line with forecasts, but that
some investors had "heightened expectations" and were likely
selling company shares after recent gains.
Allergan said it earned $250 million, or 81 cents per
share, in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $671
million, or $2.21 per share, in the year-earlier period when
Allergan took a big charge to settle federal allegations that
it had improperly marketed Botox for a number of therapeutic
uses.
Excluding special items, Allergan earned 92 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected 90 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.31 billion, a bit below Wall
Street expectations of $1.33 billion. Revenue would have risen
only 7.2 percent if not for the weaker dollar, which boosts the
value of sales in overseas markets.
Botox, which recently won U.S. approval to treat migraine
headaches and overactive bladder, posted sales of $397 million,
a gain of 16 percent in the quarter. Sales of prescription eye
medicines rose 7.5 percent to $612 million.
Breast-implant sales rose 11 percent to $83 million, while
skin fillers -- which are injected under the skin to fill
wrinkles -- jumped 29 percent to $88 million. But the company's
Lap-Band device to treat obesity continued to struggle, with
sales falling 16 percent to $50 million as surgeons chose other
options.
Allergan slightly lifted its full-year 2011 profit forecast
to between $3.62 and $3.64 per share. It had earlier predicted
$3.59 to $3.63 per share.
The company's shares fell $2.92, or 3.3 percent, to $84.04
in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange
trading.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Maureen Bavdek)