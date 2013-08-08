MUMBAI Aug 8 India revoked patents on two of
Allergan Inc's eye drugs on Thursday, the latest in a
series of intellectual property setbacks suffered by Western
drugmakers.
India's patent appeals board revoked patents covering
Allergan's glaucoma drugs Ganfort and Combigan. Allergan
officials were not immediately available for comment.
The revocations follow last week's rebuttal of
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Indian patent on the breast cancer
drug Tykerb and further frustrates western drugmakers seeking a
larger share of India's fast growing, $13 billion drugs market.
Last year India revoked patents on Pfizer Inc.'s
cancer drug Sutent; Roche Holding AG's hepatitis C drug
Pegasys; and a Merck & Co asthma treatment, citing lack
of innovation.
India's Supreme Court earlier this year refused patent
protection for Novartis AG's cancer treatment Glivec.
Domestic drugmaker Ajanta Pharma had challenged
the patents granted to Allergan with the Intellectual Property
Apellate Board (IPAB).
Ganfort is a patented fixed dose combination of bimatoprost
and timolol. It is used to reduce pressure inside the eye caused
by a build-up of fluid. Combigan is a patented fixed dose
combination of brimonidine and timolol. It also reduces pressure
inside the eye.