NEW YORK Oct 7 Actavis Plc plans to make a new approach for Allergan Inc about a potential merger, as the Botox maker warms up to the possibility of a sale, said people familiar with the matter.

Allergan, which has repeatedly rejected approaches from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, would consider a takeover proposal that values the company at above $200 per share, these people said.

Actavis, which held informal conversations with Allergan in recent months about a possible combination, would like to take a hard look at buying the company and could reach out to its management team as soon as this week to reiterate its interest, one of the sources said.

There has been no formal engagement between the two companies yet, the sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives for Allergan and Actavis declined to comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Nadia Damouni, additional reporting by Caroline Humer)