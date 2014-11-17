(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
By Caroline Humer
Nov 17 Botox maker Allergan Inc on
Monday accepted a $66 billion takeover bid from Actavis Plc
, ending a seven-month hostile pursuit by activist
investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc.
Dublin-based Actavis offered $219 per share in cash and
stock, amounting to billions more than Canada's Valeant was
prepared to pay. Valeant said it would walk away from its
Allergan campaign shortly after the deal was announced. Ackman
was not available for comment.
The deal marks a surprise win for Allergan, which had fought
the Valeant-Pershing alliance in court and among shareholders in
one of the healthcare sector's most complex takeover efforts.
Allergan shares rose 5.3 percent to close at $209.20.
Actavis gained 1.7 percent to $247.94.
Allergan had argued that the Valeant cash-and-stock offer,
most recently worth about $54 billion, would hurt its
shareholders, given the Canadian drugmaker's history of cutting
research and development spending at companies it acquires.
Besides the higher price tag, the Actavis deal came with
only $400 million in R&D cuts for Allergan, far less than the
$900 million decrease that Valeant had proposed, the companies
said on a conference call with investors.
Actavis' approach may help the two companies integrate their
operations and ensure some of Allergan's promising experimental
eye treatments for macular degeneration and glaucoma remain in
the pipeline.
"If these bets turn out well, Actavis will be seen as a
better call," said Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse.
Ackman in late April disclosed a nearly 10 percent stake in
Allergan and plans to bid for the company together with Valeant.
Despite losing his takeover target, Ackman's Pershing Square
will earn at least $2.3 billion from Allergan's buyout by
Actavis.
The $18 billion hedge fund has roughly 30 percent of its
capital invested in Allergan, whose share price has nearly
doubled from the $126.54 it paid earlier this year.
Valeant, meanwhile, may find new acquisition targets more
willing to push back on its overtures, some of its investors
said.
FRIENDLY APPROACH
Actavis Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said in an
interview that he had reached out to Allergan CEO David Pyott
many times during the Valeant-Ackman campaign to express his
interest in a combination.
"As he was in discussions, or the throes of battle, with
Valeant and Pershing Square, we would connect from time to
time," Saunders said, "and I would let him know that we were a
friend and we thought it made sense - from 10,000 feet - to
combine the businesses."
But talks with Actavis did not begin in earnest until a few
weeks ago. Until then, Pyott had publicly fought to keep his
company independent and told investors that Allergan was working
on acquisitions that would pay off.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that they
included discussions about a more than $10 billion deal for
Salix Pharmaceuticals that did not materialize.
Allergan also sued Valeant and Ackman, saying that when the
hedge fund teamed up with the drugmaker before it made the joint
April offer, it broke insider trading rules.
Ackman and Valeant fought back with a proxy battle, seeking
to replace Allergan board members and initiating a special
shareholder meeting for Dec. 18 to compel the company to
negotiate.
Under the buyout deal, Actavis will lead a combined company
with $23 billion in revenue from Allergan's ophthalmology,
neurosciences, and dermatology business and Actavis'
gastroenterology and women's health franchises. In the last two
years, Actavis has purchased Forest Laboratories, which Saunders
ran, and Warner Chilcott, which enabled it to move headquarters
to Dublin.
Actavis said it expected $1.8 billion in savings, on top of
the $475 million in cuts that Allergan has already made this
year. Valeant planned on savings of about $2.7 billion.
The new company will operate from both California, where
Allergan is based, and New Jersey. Its tax rate will be 15
percent compared with Allergan's current rate of about 26
percent.
Actavis was advised by JPMorgan and law firm Cleary Gottlieb
Steen & Hamilton. JPMorgan, Mizuho Bank and Wells Fargo provided
the deal financing.
Allergan was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co and BofA Merrill
Lynch as well as law firms Latham & Watkins, Richards, Layton &
Finger and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz.
