Nov 12 Actavis Plc is in talks to buy
Allergan Inc for at least $60 billion in a deal that
could culminate this month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The two companies are trying to narrow a gap of about $3
billion between what Actavis wants to pay and what Allergan is
asking for, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1ubCVL6)
Allergan, which is trying to fend off a hostile takeover bid
from Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc, on Wednesday changed its bylaws associated with
calling a special shareholder meeting.
