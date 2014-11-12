Nov 12 Actavis Plc is in talks to buy Allergan Inc for at least $60 billion in a deal that could culminate this month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The two companies are trying to narrow a gap of about $3 billion between what Actavis wants to pay and what Allergan is asking for, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1ubCVL6)

Allergan, which is trying to fend off a hostile takeover bid from Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, on Wednesday changed its bylaws associated with calling a special shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)