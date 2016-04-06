BOSTON/NEW YORK, April 5 For hedge fund titan
John Paulson, history may be repeating itself.
The billionaire investor lost an estimated $258 million on
Tuesday when the share price of drug company Allergan Plc
tumbled nearly 15 percent on speculation new tax rules
would scuttle its merger with Pfizer Inc..
Research firm Symmetric.io calculated the hypothetical loss
based on publicly disclosed stock holdings as of Dec. 31, 2015.
That estimated decline comes after Paulson lost money
in late 2014 when his Advantage fund dropped 13.6 percent in
October of that year after U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie
Inc backed out of a planned deal with Irish drug maker
Shire Plc after new tax rules made the deal less
lucrative for the companies.
Merger-arbitrage specialists such as the $18 billion Paulson
& Co bet on the outcome of mergers. Paulson's bet that the
Allergan deal would go ahead has been rattled by the new tax
rules, which were unveiled on Monday.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Pfizer was leaning toward
abandoning its $160 billion agreement to buy Botox maker
Allergan.
Paulson, who made his reputation on bets against the U.S.
housing market and said recently in a video interview how
critical it was to stay the course in investing, did not
comment.
The Paulson Partners fund, which bets on corporate events
such as mergers, is down 7.7 percent in 2016 through February,
according to a person familiar with the returns. The Paulson
Advantage Plus Fund lost 11.24 percent in the first two months
of the year. More recent figures were not available.
Paulson is not the only fund that got burned: Symmetric.io
estimated that hedge funds in total lost $3 billion on Allergan
on Tuesday. Research from Goldman Sachs shows that 80 hedge
funds counted Allergan as one of their top 10 holdings at the
end of the fourth quarter, making the company one of the most
popular stocks in the hedge fund industry.
The pain appears to have been particularly acute for four
large hedge fund firms. Viking Global Investors, Paulson & Co,
Third Point and Pentwater Capital Management each lost more than
$200 million on Tuesday, the Symmetric.io data show, according
to year-end holding disclosures.
It is possible that positions have since changed. The firms
mentioned either declined to comment or did not respond to a
request for comment.
Less than a year ago, Daniel Loeb's Third Point invested
with Allergan and praised the company's management team,
including Chief Executive Brent Saunders. In a July 2015 letter
to clients, Loeb was particularly happy to hear Saunders talk
about the opportunity for a transformational transaction.
That was after Allergan had already merged with Actavis but
before the Pfizer deal was announced late last year.
The risk of the deal being scuttled also hurt players who
had made smaller bets on Allergan.
Scott Ferguson who runs Sachem Head Capital Management, is
invested with Allergan and lost an estimated $78 million on
paper, according to Symmetric.io. Ferguson was not available to
comment. Similarly, Keith Meister's Corvex Management lost an
estimated $33.6 million, while Philippe Laffont's Coatue
Management lost an estimated $38.4 million, the Symmetric.io
data show. The firms were not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne;
Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Peter Cooney)