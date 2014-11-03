Nov 3 Allergan Inc, which is fending off an acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, said on Monday that it had been approached by another party regarding a potential transaction.

The company is Actavis Plc, a source familiar with the situation said.

Allegan, which makes Botox, had said it was looking for acquisitions but has not previously said it had been contacted about a deal. It made the disclosure in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management made an offer, now worth $55 billion, for Allergan at the end of April. Pershing Square owns nearly a 10 percent stake in Allergan. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Dan Grebler)