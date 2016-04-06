(Updates performance of stock indexes; adds Valeant context at
end)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, April 6 The collapse of one
pharmaceutical mega-merger could beget many smaller deals - at
least that is the hope of biotech investors.
Shares of the beaten-up biotech sector rallied on Wednesday
as U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allergan
Plc called off their $160 billion merger after new U.S.
Treasury rules aimed at curbing tax-cutting inversion deals.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index closed up 6 percent,
its biggest one-day rise since August 2011. The NYSE Arca
Pharmaceutical index gained 3 percent.
With their deal scuttled, Pfizer and Allergan could turn to
smaller targets, analysts said.
Pfizer and Allergan "have been serial acquirers in
healthcare and both have significant financial firepower," BTIG
analyst Hartaj Singh said. "With biotech valuations down since
mid-2015, the sector looks more appealing to acquirers."
Even with Wednesday's rally, the Nasdaq biotech index is
down about 16 percent this year and some 29 percent from last
July.
Biotech and pharmaceutical shares have been under pressure
from concerns about the focus on drug pricing, and that medicine
costs will continue to be a target during the presidential
election season.
But investors have been looking for a pickup in deal-making
as a sign the sector is ready to rebound.
Investors "want to see larger companies looking at smaller
companies and buying them as an indicator that valuations have
reached a point that they are very attractive for acquisitions,"
said Wedbush Securities analyst Liana Moussatos.
Pharmaceutical stocks also may have benefited on Wednesday
from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, whose
U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 19 percent after activist
investor William Ackman offered a more optimistic outlook for
the company.
Valeant's struggles have cast a pall over shares of
specialty drugmakers broadly.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski,
Bernard Orr)