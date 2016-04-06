April 6 Democratic presidential candidates
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders on Wednesday cheered the end
of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc's $160 billion merger with
Ireland-based Allergan Plc.
"Glad to hear Pfizer is calling off the merger. We need to
close the loopholes that let corporations escape paying their
taxes," Clinton said on Twitter.
Sanders said on the social media site that he applauded
President Barack Obama for new rules aimed at curbing so-called
inversion deals, which Pfizer said led it to scrap the deal.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)