(Adds background on break-up fees, Treasury rules)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Pamela Barbaglia

Nov 19 Pfizer Inc is negotiating a break-up fee in the range of 2 to 3 percent of the value of its roughly $150 billion potential acquisition of Allergan Plc , proportionally in line with other deals, people familiar with the matter said.

A break-up fee of that amount, to be paid by Pfizer if it were to walk away from the Allergan deal, would show confidence that the regulatory risk to the merger does not pose an existential threat, despite the U.S. Treasury planning this week to tighten the rules on corporate tax inversions, a key aspect of their plan.

The break-up fee in the Pfizer-Allergan deal would still be one of the highest ever agreed because the deal itself would be one of the largest mergers ever.

Break-up fees, however, are set in relation to the target company's size, and one of the people said the break-up fee in the Pfizer-Allergan deal would proportionally be at the lower end of comparable transactions.

The largest beak-up fee ever agreed was $10 billion, and involved Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion deal in 2013 to acquire Vodafone Group Plc's 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless.

The biggest break-up fee that has been paid was for $4 billion, when AT&T Inc's $39 billion deal to acquire T-Mobile US Inc was opposed by regulators in 2011.

When the Treasury last tightened the rules on inversions last year, Chicago-based drugmaker AbbVie Inc paid a break-up fee of close to $1.7 billion to peer Shire Plc to abandon its $55 billion merger agreement that would have seen it redomicile in Ireland.

The sources, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential, cautioned that the break-up fee and other aspects of Pfizer's deal with Allergan have not been finalized, and that the companies were still waiting for the Treasury to unveil its updated rules on inversions.

Pfizer and Allergan both declined to comment.

Pfizer is negotiating a price of $370 to $380 for each Allergan share, a person familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday. Allergan shares were trading around $300, illustrating that investors are still worried about the deal's prospects.

"We struggle to see what the Treasury can do to specifically curb a Pfizer-Allergan combination, however, we also acknowledge that the political noise surrounding the redomicile of Pfizer - one of the largest pharma companies in the U.S. - will likely only increase with the announcement of a merger, and likely constitutes the most material hurdle to consummation of transaction of this nature," Citigroup analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

As a wave of inversions peaked in September 2014, Treasury took several regulatory actions to reduce the tax benefits of inverting, while also making new deals more difficult. That slowed deal flow but did not stop it entirely.

For months tax experts have speculated about what could come next from Treasury. Possible steps might include tightening the rules on two strategies related to inversions, tax experts said: so-called "earnings stripping" and "skinny down" distributions.

Earnings-stripping rules combat shifting of U.S. profits out of the country to low-tax jurisdictions. Treasury has struggled to write new rules on this under present law, said tax experts.

Rules targeting skinny-down distributions are meant to keep U.S. companies from shrinking their operations ahead of inversions to evade standards for minimum levels of foreign ownership in inverted companies.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by James Dalgleish, Bernard Orr)