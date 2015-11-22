(Adds details about Pfizer shifting U.S. profits overseas)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Ransdell Pierson
Nov 22 Pfizer Inc was due to secure
formal board approval on Sunday for its acquisition of Botox
maker Allergan Plc for more than $150 billion, creating
the world's biggest drug maker, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The deal, the largest ever in the healthcare sector, is sure
to draw political ire in a U.S. presidential election year
because Pfizer would redomicile to Ireland, where Allergan is
registered, in a so-called "inversion" that would slash its
corporate tax rate.
It will also reignite debate in the pharmaceutical industry
over the role of research and development, with Allergan Chief
Executive Brent Saunders, a prolific dealmaker and a skeptic of
in-house drug discovery, joining the combined company in a
position to influence its strategy.
The deal would involve Pfizer paying with 11.3 of its shares
for each Allergan share, the people said. There will also be a
small cash component, accounting for less than 10 percent of the
value of the deal, the people said.
Pfizer's Chief Executive Ian Read, 62, will be CEO of the
combined company, with Allergan's CEO Brent Saunders, 45,
serving in a very senior role focused on operations and the
integration, the people added.
Saunders will also have a seat on the combined company's
board, one of the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the terms of
the deal are not yet public. Pfizer and Allergan declined to
comment.
COLOSSUS
The deal would create a pharmaceutical colossus with annual
sales of more than $60 billion, putting the merged group well
ahead of No. 2 U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co, which has
annual sales of about $40 billion.
Widely used Pfizer drugs such as Lipitor, Viagra and nerve
pain treatment Lyrica would be brought together with Allergan's
Namenda memory loss treatment, Restasis dry eye medication and
other leading eye-care brands.
It would be the biggest merger of the year, topping beer
maker Anheuser-Busch InBev's proposed $107 billion
takeover of SABMiller Plc. And it would realize Read's
longtime ambition of an inversion deal that would get Pfizer out
from under the 35 percent U.S. corporate tax rate, among the
world's highest. The tax rate in Ireland is 12.5 percent.
Pfizer's talks with Allergan come more than a year after the
U.S. firm abandoned a bid to acquire AstraZeneca and
move its tax headquarters to Britain.
The U.S. Treasury last year, and again last week, updated
its rules on inversions to make it harder for companies to avoid
U.S taxes by moving overseas. But experts have said these moves
would do little to prevent Pfizer from inverting.
Although Pfizer has decried the high U.S. corporate tax
rate, it has minimized its U.S. taxes for years by selling its
drug patents to overseas subsidiaries and then using them to
make drugs that are sold back to U.S. affiliates. While
generating big profit margins for its overseas arm, the practice
has allowed Pfizer to report losses on its higher-taxed U.S.
business in each of the past five years.
Many industry analysts and investors believe Pfizer could be
bulking up with Allergan's fast-growing brands as a prelude to
splitting by 2017 into two companies - one selling high-margin
branded drugs and one selling inexpensive generics that have
dragged down Pfizer results over the past few years.
Read, a trained accountant, has said Pfizer could decide on
such a split by late 2016, after it completes separate financial
analyses of the two businesses.
Pfizer's $15 billion purchase earlier this year of hospital
products maker Hospira, which sells generic injectable drugs and
is developing biosimilar versions of top-selling biotech
medicines, was widely seen as a move to make its generics
business more attractive ahead of a sale.
Allergan has agreed to sell its own wide array of generics
by early next year to Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd for $40.5 billion.
Speculation has been rife on Wall Street whether Read or
Saunders would take the helm of the combined company, and
whether Saunders would be content to play second fiddle to Read,
who became Pfizer CEO in 2010 after more than 30 years with the
company.
Saunders has had a meteoric rise in the industry over the
past five years, turning around eye-care company Bausch & Lomb
and also leading Forest Laboratories and Swiss drugmaker
Actavis, which took the Allergan name after acquiring it this
year.
Earlier, he won plaudits for helping Schering-Plough
overcome serious quality-control problems and then leading its
integration with Merck & Co.
Due to his rapid ascent and moves, Saunders has not presided
over start-to-finish development of a drug, a process that can
take 12 years or longer.
And unlike large drugmakers who conduct costly discovery
research, Saunders has said that it makes more sense
economically to acquire medicines that have already shown
promise in human trials.
But in a recent interview, Saunders said he would be willing
to put a higher emphasis on drug discovery if it makes sense for
his company.
Pfizer shares closed little changed on Friday at $32.18,
while Allergan's rose 3.4 percent to $312.46, both on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Ransdell Pierson in New
York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)