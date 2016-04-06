Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 5 Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc will mutually terminate their merger tomorrow morning, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.
Earlier in the day Reuters cited sources saying that Pfizer was leaning towards abandoning its $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan in light of the U.S. Treasury's new measures to curb such tax-evading deals. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).