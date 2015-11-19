Nov 19 Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc
are in final stages of talks over an all-stock deal,
CNBC tweeted, citing sources.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Pfizer's talks to acquire
Allergan had accelerated, as the U.S. Treasury prepares to clamp
down further on tax inversions.
Pfizer will offer more than 11 shares for each Allergan
share held, CNBC said on Thursday
The offer would value Allergan at at least $366.41 per
share, or a total of more than $144 billion.
The deal would result Pfizer to domicile in Ireland.
The Treasury this week will clamp down further on
tax-avoiding "inversion" deals done by U.S. companies with
foreign rivals, according to a letter obtained by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Pfizer shares were down 1.6 percent in early trading, while
Allergan's were down 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)