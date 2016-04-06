Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 6 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allergan Plc formally announced that they were scrapping their $160 billion merger, marking a big win for President Barack Obama who has been pushing to curb tax-slashing "inversion" deals.
The announcement followed the unveiling of new U.S. Treasury rules on Monday aimed at curbing such deals. The merger would have allowed New York-based Pfizer to cut its tax bill by redomiciling to Ireland, where tax rates are lower.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that the deal would be terminated.
Pfizer said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay Allergan $150 million for reimbursement of expenses associated with the deal.
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).