WASHINGTON Nov 23 Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders condemned the Pfizer Inc
acquisition of Allergan Plc on Monday and urged the
Obama administration to block the deal.
Pfizer said it would buy Botox maker Allergan in a
record-breaking deal worth $160 billion to cut its U.S. tax bill
by moving its headquarters to Ireland.
"The Pfizer-Allergan merger would be a disaster for American
consumers who already pay the highest prices in the world for
prescription drugs," Sanders said in a statement.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)