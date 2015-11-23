WASHINGTON Nov 23 The White House declined to
comment on Pfizer's acquisition of Allergan, the biggest-ever
tax inversion deal, but said Congress should take legislative
action to prevent deals where companies lower their taxes by
reincorporating overseas.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Monday told reporters
the Treasury Department has tried to discourage tax inversions
with a series of administrative actions, and said the pace of
deals has slowed because of those actions.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu;
Editing by Susan Heavey)