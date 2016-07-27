WASHINGTON, July 27 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd won U.S. antitrust approval to purchase Allergan Plc's generics business, after agreeing to divest more than 75 generic drugs to rival firms, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The $40.5 billion deal, which was announced in July 2015, solidifies Teva's position as the world's No. 1 maker of generics while freeing Allergan to focus on branded drugs. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)