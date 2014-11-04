Nov 4 Pershing Square Capital Management and
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International may be able to
vote at a special meeting of Allergan shareholders in which they
are seeking to remove 6 of 9 Allergan board members, a
California court said on Tuesday, ruling partly for and partly
against each side.
The decision was part of an insider trading suit filed by
Botox maker Allergan that sought to block activist investor
William Ackman from voting his nearly 10 percent stake in the
company at the meeting, scheduled for Dec. 18.
The court said that Pershing Square and Valeant must
disclose details about their joint takeover offer and the
insider trading suit filed by Allergan against the companies.
The ruling enjoins the firm from voting based on their
current disclosure statement, but provides them a road to taking
part in the vote by making the proposed "corrective" disclosures
and submitting them to the court for review.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)