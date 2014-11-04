(Adds details of ruling, Allergan and Valeant statements)
Nov 4 A federal judge on Tuesday cleared the way
for Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc to vote at an Allergan Inc
shareholder meeting where they are seeking to remove six of nine
Allergan board members as part of a hostile takeover attempt.
The decision was part of an insider trading suit filed by
Botox maker Allergan to block activist investor
William Ackman from voting his nearly 10 percent stake in the
company at the meeting scheduled for Dec. 18.
Ackman, who runs Pershing Square, and Valeant have
gathered investors representing an additional 25 percent of
Allergan shares in order to call the special meeting. They want
to use the proxy battle as a platform to force Allergan to open
talks about a deal.
The companies offered in April to buy Allergan in a
cash-and-stock bid now worth almost $55 billion, but Allergan
has staunchly refused the offer, saying it is not good for
shareholders.
The federal court ruling stopped Valeant and Pershing Square
from voting at the meeting until they make new disclosures in
their proxy about the insider trading case. No trial date has
been set in that case.
Valeant and Pershing Square said in separate statements they
would make the required additional disclosures promptly.
The disclosures must include the fact that Allergan filed a
lawsuit arguing that Ackman's acquisition of Allergan shares
while it knew of Valeant's offer plans violated a securities
rule.
Pershing and Valeant must also disclose that the court found
the case had raised "serious" questions about whether the
companies violated the securities rule, wrote U.S. Judge David
Carter in the Central District of California, Southern Division.
Allergan said in a statement it would appeal to a higher
court and ask for an emergency ruling to bar Pershing Square
from voting.
