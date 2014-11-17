WINNIPEG/NEW YORK Nov 17 The failure of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc to buy Allergan Inc
leaves it with nothing to show for a seven-month,
bruising pursuit.
Losing Allergan to Actavis PLC also hurts Valeant's
deal-making reputation, said a source close to the company not
authorized to speak publicly.
Allergan announced a $66 billion deal with Actavis on Monday
that trumped Valeant's offer.
Valeant has made dozens of buys and is expected to triple
revenues over three years by the end of 2014. But Allergan was a
public setback for a company aiming to become a top-five pharma
company by the end of 2016.
Allergan's rebuff will embolden future targets to "push
back," said Peter Mann, portfolio manager at Gluskin Sheff +
Associates, which owns shares in both Valeant and Allergan.
"Clearly, (Chief Executive) Dave Pyott and his team at
Allergan have proven that there are other avenues," he said.
Valeant CEO Michael Pearson said on Monday that the Laval,
Quebec-based company could not justify matching Actavis' bid.
Losing Allergan hurts Valeant's reputation for now, but in
the long run its business model's advantages should win out,
said Gautam Dhingra, CEO of Valeant shareholder High Pointe
Capital Management.
Valeant has taken months of criticism from Allergan about
its acquisition-focused model. Valeant shares rose slightly on
Monday afternoon.
It is unlikely Valeant will try another hostile transaction,
said Glenn Greenberg, managing director of Valeant shareholder
Brave Warrior Advisors, because it is "no fun having the company
you built impugned and trashed."
Valeant demonstrated, however, that it can identify good
value and showed discipline by not overpaying, he said.
Pearson has said he is active in numerous sets of mergers
and acquisition talks at any time. Valeant looks for companies
with cash-pay models and opportunities for cost cutting and tax
savings.
Valeant's partner in the Allergan bid, Pershing Square
Capital Management, owns a stake in animal health care company
Zoetis Inc, offering a possible back-up plan.
Zoetis is attractive, but its stock is highly valued,
Morningstar analyst David Krempa wrote last week. Valeant could
instead pursue animal health divisions at Merck & Co Inc
or Boehringer Ingelheim, he said.
"Valeant probably feels some pressure to show that it can do
another deal relatively soon," Dhingra said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Richard Chang)