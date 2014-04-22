BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals
April 22 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it offered to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc to boost its skin and eye-care portfolio.
Valeant said it had offered to pay $48.30 per share in cash and 0.83 of its common share for each Allergan share.
The company said Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, Allergan's largest shareholder with a 9.7 percent stake, supported the deal. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by American Securities for $43.00 per share in cash