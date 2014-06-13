BRIEF-PetLife supersedes expectations to acquire Dr. Geoff's real food for pets
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management said it had filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation that a requested special shareholder meeting of Allergan Inc's shareholders would not trigger Allergan's poison pill takeover defence.
The Botox maker has rejected a $53 billion joint offer from Ackman and Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International .
Allergan said in April that its board had adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan to give it more time to consider takeover proposals.
Allergan's shareholder rights plan will trigger if a person or group acquires 10 percent or more of its shares.
The lawsuit filed in Delaware Court of Chancery followed a request to Allergan from Pershing Square on June 6 seeking confirmation that Allergan would not use its poison pill to impede Ackman's request for a special meeting.
A response from Allergan's counsel on Thursday did not provide that confirmation, Pershing Square said.
Allergan rejected a sweetened offer from Valeant and the activist investor on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Sweta Singh; Editing by Ted Kerr)
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.