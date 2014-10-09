Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 9 Botox maker Allergan Inc lifted its third-quarter profit estimate and said the updated forecast showed that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's takeover offer undervalued the company.
Allergan said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.76-$1.78 per share for the quarter, up from its previous forecast of $1.44-$1.47, helped by an increase in market share and product approvals.
"Today's announced expectations for the third quarter and updated future outlook further demonstrate that there is a vast value gap between Valeant's offer and the intrinsic value of Allergan," said Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives