Oct 9 Botox maker Allergan Inc said on
Thursday it expects to report third-quarter profit that is more
than 20 percent higher than it previously anticipated, which it
said bolsters its contention that an unsolicited takeover offer
by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc undervalues the company.
Allergan shares were up 0.3 percent at $191.09 on Thursday
morning, building slightly on gains made this week after Reuters
reported that the company is also a target of Actavis Plc
.
Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management were also
preparing to raise their bid this week, Reuters and other news
organizations reported, which has also boosted shares.
Allergan stock has gained about 15 percent since Sept. 22
when Reuters and others cited unnamed sources saying the company
was considering a possible acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals
. Those merger discussions have since dropped off,
sources have said.
Pursuing acquisitions is part of Allergan's strategy to fend
off the $53 billion hostile takeover by Valeant.
Allergan has criticized the company's model of growing through
acquisitions and said drastic cuts in research and development
would minimize Allergan's potential.
"Today's announced expectations for the third quarter and
updated future outlook further demonstrate that there is a vast
value gap between Valeant's offer and the intrinsic value of
Allergan," Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott said in a
statement.
Allergan estimated adjusted earnings per share of $1.76 to
$1.78 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, higher than its previous
forecast of $1.44 to $1.47, helped by an increase in market
share and product approvals.
It said that its restructuring, which includes job cuts,
will help earnings starting in the fourth quarter and throughout
2015. Analysts on average were expecting a third-quarter profit
of $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Allergan also forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $6.20
to $6.25 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $5.81. For
2015, the company forecast earnings of $8.60 per share and for
2016, it put earnings at $10.25 per share.
The company said it also expects a 14-15 percent increase in
product net sales for the year and 17 percent in the quarter.
One Wall Street analyst pointed to Allergan's dermal
fillers, injectible treatments that are marketed under names
including Juvederm and Juvederm Voluma, as the source of the
unexpectedly large sales increase.
"We believe Allergan's fillers business (and the Voluma
launch) could again represent a significant driver of this
upside," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a research
note.
