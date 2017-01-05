Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Allergan Plc said on Thursday it expects mid-single digit net revenue growth in 2017, helped by new launches and higher sales of key products.
Allergan, which will report its fourth-quarter results in February, also said it expects to achieve double-digit adjusted earnings growth in 2017.
The Dublin, Ireland-based company had said in November it expects 2016 adjusted net revenue from continuing operations to be $14.45 billion-$14.65 billion.
Allergan's shares closed at $215.56 on Wednesday. The company's shares had fallen 36 percent last year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S