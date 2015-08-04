(Adds detail from decision)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 4 An Akorn Inc unit's
proposed generic glaucoma drug infringed three Allergan Inc
patents on its Lumigan topical treatment for the eye
disease, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also said
five of Allergan's Lumigan patents were valid. The decision
upheld rulings by a federal court in the Eastern District of
Texas.
The case stems from lawsuits Allergan filed in 2011 against
Akorn's Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc, Novartis AG, and
Lupin Ltd over proposed generic versions of Lumigan,
which has more than $600 million in annual sales.
Lumigan is used to lower eye pressure in glaucoma patients.
The Allergan patents cover an improved version of Lumigan that
was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010,
the appeals court decision said.
The lower Texas court had rejected the generic drugmakers'
arguments that Allergan's patents were obvious compared to
previously patented inventions and did not deserve legal
protection. It also said the proposed generic versions would
infringe the patents.
The Federal Circuit upheld the invalidity rulings on
Tuesday, as well as the ruling that Hi-Tech's proposed drug
infringed the patents.
The case is Allergan, Inc. v. Sandoz Inc, No. 14-1275, in
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
