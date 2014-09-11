NEW YORK, Sept 11 Billionaire William Ackman is
close to signing up Allergan investors who combined own
at least 35 percent of the Botox maker to call a special
shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the
matter, giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to
acquire Allergan.
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management is
Allergan's largest shareholder with a 9.7 percent stake, has
teamed up with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc to pursue a hostile takeover bid for Allergan.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for Pershing and Valeant could not be
immediately reached for comment.
