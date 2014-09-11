(Adds special meeting agenda)
By Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Billionaire William Ackman has
signed up Allergan investors who combined own at least
35 percent of the company to call a special shareholder meeting,
according to people familiar with the matter, giving the hedge
fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire the Botox maker.
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management is
Allergan's largest shareholder with a 9.7 percent stake, has
teamed up with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc to pursue a hostile takeover bid for Allergan.
Ackman and other Allergan shareholders who own a combined 31
percent already asked the company last month to call a special
meeting, at which he and Valeant hope to elect new board members
and open discussions on a deal.
But crossing the 35 percent mark would mark an important
step because Allergan is trying to prevent Ackman from voting
his nearly 10 percent stake, alleging that the investor
improperly built up his holding as he prepared to make a bid
with Valeant.
Even in the unlikely event Ackman's votes are not counted,
having 35 percent of investor consent would satisfy Allergan's
by-laws that at least one quarter of its shareholders request a
special meeting.
Pershing Square expects to deliver requests from additional
shareholders for a special meeting as soon as Thursday, putting
the number at 35 percent, one of the people added.
All the people asked not to be named because the matter is
not public. Representatives for Pershing Square declined to
comment and Valeant could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Since Valeant and Pershing Square offered to buy Allergan on
April 22, Allergan has consistently rejected the offer, saying
it undervalues the company. It has also announced a series of
cost cuts and said it was looking for acquisitions as it seeks
to persuade shareholders they are better off if it stands alone.
Allergan set a Dec. 18 date for a special meeting following
shareholder requests but Ackman wants to expedite it to
mid-November, saying that Allergan is trying to give itself time
to find an alternative deal.
Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott has said that he is
looking at the potential of making a big acquisition, making the
company a subject of frenzied merger speculation in recent weeks
involving several companies including Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc.
But Allergan has also said that it would give shareholders a
fair chance to weigh Valeant and Pershing's takeover proposal.
"While Allergan does not believe that Valeant's offer
provides compelling value relative to the alternatives available
to the company, the board fully supports the right of
stockholders to vote on the value proposition offered by Valeant
at the appropriate time," Allergan said on Aug. 22.
Ackman began accumulating his stake in February when he and
Valeant started talking about buying Allergan together. He
disclosed his stake on April 21, and the companies announced the
offer on April 22, which instantly pushed Allergan shares higher
and created $1 billion in paper gains for Ackman.
Allergan has sued both Ackman and Valeant for insider
trading in federal court in California, saying that aspects of
their unusual arrangement violated securities regulations. The
two deny the allegations.
As part of the insider trading suit, Allergan is seeking a
preliminary injunction to disqualify Ackman's stake from
counting towards the 25 percent needed to call a special meeting
of shareholders, as well as the 50 percent needed to replace the
board at the special meeting.
Ackman is seeking to oust the majority of Allergan's board
and change the company's by-laws in order to pave the way for a
takeover by Valeant and Pershing Square.
A judge declined to expedite Allergan's insider trading case
against Valeant, which may have delayed the special meeting.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York,
additional reporting by Svea Herbst in Boston; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Meredith Mazzilli and Bernard Orr)