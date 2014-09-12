(Corrects first paragraph to show that investors owning more
than 35 pct of shares, not more than 35 percent of investors,
called for meeting)
By Soyoung Kim, Olivia Oran and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Investors owning more than 35
percent of Allergan shares have asked the company to
call a special meeting, handing a victory to billionaire
investor William Ackman who is trying to broker a sale of the
Botox maker to Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
Ackman's $15 billion hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management on Thursday delivered requests from shareholders
owning 1.5 percent of the stock to the company, the company said
in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier that Pershing Square, Allergan's
largest shareholder with a 9.7 percent stake, had secured enough
additional support from shareholders to pass the critical 35
percent mark and that the requests would be delivered to
Allergan's headquarters in Irvine, California on Thursday.
"Allergan will review these requests in addition to the
requests from stockholders owning 2.8 percent of Allergan's
shares that were delivered on September 3, 2014," the company
said in a statement.
The first batch of requests totaling 31 percent of the
shareholders were handed over on August 22 and Allergan last
month set December 18 as the special meeting date.
Pershing Square has been working with Canada's Valeant to
pursue a hostile takeover bid for Allergan, but the Botox maker
has refused and has instead tried to line up another partner.
To force the company to the table, Ackman has been pushing
for a special meeting where he hopes to replace most company
directors with his own nominees who he expects will be more
receptive to Valeant's bid..
Allergan on Thursday brushed aside the development and said
while Valeant and Pershing Square are trying to "change the
subject," it is trying to deliver a compounded annual growth
rate of more than 20 percent EPS growth.
Crossing the 35 percent mark however signals an important
step because Allergan is suing to prevent Pershing Square from
voting its nearly 10 percent stake, alleging that the firm
improperly built the holding as Ackman was hammering out a
takeover bid with Valeant.
Even in the unlikely event Ackman's votes are not counted,
having 35 percent of investor consent would satisfy Allergan's
by-laws that at least one quarter of its shareholders request a
special meeting.
"The delivery of additional requests for the Special Meeting
by Pershing Square is not a meaningful development" because the
meeting date is already set, Allergan said in the statement.
Pershing Square could not be reached for comment and Valeant
was also not immediately available to comment.
Valeant and Pershing Square offered to buy Allergan on April
22 but Allergan has said the offer undervalues the company.
Since then Allergan announced cost cuts and said it was looking
for acquisitions as it seeks to persuade shareholders they are
better off if it stands alone.
Ackman wants to move the meeting date to mid-November,
saying that Allergan is trying to give itself time to find an
alternative deal.
Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott has said that he is
looking at the potential of making a big acquisition, making the
company a subject of frenzied merger speculation in recent weeks
involving several companies including Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc.
But Allergan has also said that it would give shareholders a
fair chance to weigh Valeant and Pershing's takeover proposal.
Since Valeant announced its plans, Allergan's share price
has climbed, creating $1 billion in paper gains for Pershing
Square, one of this year's best performing hedge funds.
