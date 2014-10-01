(Details from ISS report)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Soyoung Kim

BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 1 Prominent investor shareholder advisory firm ISS called on Allergan Inc to give its shareholders a chance to vote on any large, buyout-blocking acquisitions and said the company's board faced a credibility problem, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The ISS report comes as Allergan's largest shareholder, hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, is urging the Botox maker to sell itself to rival Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Allergan has repeatedly rebuffed Valeant's buyout proposals and has instead been seeking to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals for cash, a deal that would not require a shareholder vote, people familiar with the matter have said.

A cash acquisition of Salix, which has a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion, would make Allergan too big and expensive for Valeant or another buyer, effectively defending the company from an unwanted takeover.

"To point out that the board has authority to approve an all-cash acquisition without shareholder approval is to point out the irrelevant: the question is not what the board can do, but what the board should do," ISS said in a report sent to clients on Wednesday.

Investors owning more than 35 percent of Allergan shares have asked the company to call a special meeting, hoping to replace most of its directors with those who may be more receptive to Valeant's takeover bid. In response, Allergan set a special meeting for Dec. 18.

"When more than a third of outstanding shares consent to call a special meeting ... there's credible reason to believe that the board should give shareholders a real and binding choice between the buyout offer and the new strategic plan assembled in response," ISS said.

The firm said Allergan's largest shareholders felt uneasy about the board's stewardship and said so publicly.

T.Rowe Price, the second-largest shareholder in Allergan after Pershing Square, said on Friday that it wanted the company to hold off on making major acquisitions before the Dec. 18 meeting, and it criticized the board's corporate governance.

A handful of other Allergan shareholders have publicly criticized the board in recent days.

"When nearly a fifth of outstanding shares... feel compelled to publicly reiterate that point," ISS said, "there is a credible argument to be made that the board should give shareholders a deciding vote on any large, buyout-blocking acquisitions." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)