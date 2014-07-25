(Corrects patient group in third paragraph to remove reference
to cataract surgery)
July 25 Allergan Inc, known best for its
Botox wrinkle treatment, said on Friday that European Union
regulators had recommended use of its eye drug Ozurdex be
extended to treat patients with diabetic macular edema.
The European Medicines Agency's recommendation for approval
of the extension of the drug's use comes one month after the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted this broader use.
The extension involves allowing Allergan's sustained-release
biodegradable steroid implant to be used to treat diabetic
macular edema in adult patients who have an artificial lens
implant or are unresponsive or unsuitable for non-corticosteroid
therapy.
The drug is approved to treat macular edema and
non-infectious ocular inflammation.
A final decision from the European Commission on the use is
expected within a few months, the company said.
Allergan is fighting a hostile bid from Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
