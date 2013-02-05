BRIEF-Tower International enter into fourth amended revolving credit facility agreement
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
Feb 5 Allergan Inc, maker of the Botox anti-wrinkle treatment, reported quarterly earnings below Wall Street forecasts, but projected better-than expected earnings for full-year 2013.
The company on Tuesday said it earned $324 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $280 million, or 90 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
* TSX ends up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68; fell 0.7 pct on week
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc: